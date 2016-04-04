Brooklyn Man Arrested In Shooting Of Knicks Player Cleanthony Early

In late 2015, Knicks player Cleanthony Early was shot in the knee in the wee hours of the morning after leaving a strip club in Queens. A Brooklyn man connected to Early’s robbery has been arrested.

The New York Post reports that Delvon Dowling​, 22, was arrested on April 1 on a separate charge but admitted to his involvement in Early’s robbery after waiving his Miranda rights.

Days after the incident, Early’s phone was traced to Brooklyn before it was deactivated.

According to Dowling, he and several accomplices waiting for Early to leave the CityScapes strip club in Queens. Dowling said that he was not the triggerman, but for his involved received Early’s cell phones, which he sold for a whopping $40. CBS News reports that Dowling’s nickname is “Bam Bam.”

Bruh…

Dowling is currently being held without bail. It’s a safe bet that if you were part of the crew, Dowling is telling on you, right, now.

—

Photo: AP Photo