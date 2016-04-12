Woman Arrested For Robbing DMX Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her

The often-troubled DMX has just found himself facing some serious allegations on the Left Coast. Authorities in Costa Mesa, CA are saying a 25-year old woman is accusing the former Ruff Ryder of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Orange County, CA.

The unidentified woman from made the accusatins after police took her into custody for allegedly robbing the rapper of a $30,000 watch and some cash.

Reports CBSLosAngeles:

Just before 7 a.m., police said they were called to the front of a hotel in Costa Mesa located at 325 Bristol Street in response to a report of a couple arguing. DMX told police the unidentified woman from Hawthorne had stolen his watch and cash. Officers interviewed the woman and she was arrested for grand theft. She has since posted bail, police said. After being taken into custody, police said she reported that the rapper had sexually assaulted her. Police said they are investigating her allegation. Simmons was not taken into custody.

While DMX has had his fair share of problems in the past including rape and sodomy charges, this really seems like a last second hail mary from a desperate thief who got caught with her hand in the cookie jar if you ask us.

But, we gotta hear both sides. Let us know what you think in the comments.

