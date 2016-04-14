DMX Bugs Out Over Face Swap On Snapchat

Sometimes new technology and older generations just aren’t ready for each other. DMX is the latest to prove that adage as he absolutely loses his mind after actress Paige Hurd uses Snapchat’s Face Swap and shows X just what has the social media world on fire at the moment.

Though he first seemed terrified at how easily he and Hurd were Travolta & Caged (Face Off reference), he eventually seemed to enjoy the popular app’s features.

It’s good to see X in good spirits given the allegations he’s currently facing (no pun intended).

Watch the comedic clip below.

https://twitter.com/OnlyHipHopFacts/status/719934910711132160

—

Photo: Screen cap