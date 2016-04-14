Lauryn Hill Kicks Off Diaspora Calling Music & Art Festival In Brooklyn

Lauryn Hill kicked off her very own music and art festival in collaboration with TIDAL. Diaspora Calling is a three-day event at Brooklyn’s historic Kings Theater, celebrating “rich tapestry of artists” from Africa, and the West Indies.

The art portion of the festival launched with a private exhibition Wednesday (April 13) night. She opened the event with a DJ set and co-curated the gallery, Billboard reports.

Ms. Hill’s goal is to honor and spotlight works from the “African diaspora while also illumining persistent and irrepressible themes,” she explained via Facebook. She will close out day three of Diaspora Calling with a headlining a show Friday (April 15), to be streamed on TIDAL.

The performance lineup features artists from West African countries (Nigeria and Ghana) as well as the West Indies (Haiti, Trinidad, and Jamaica). Stephen Marley, brother of Hill’s ex, Rohan Marley, is also on the bill.

