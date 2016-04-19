Damon Dash Speaks On Aaliyah’s Death On The Real [VIDEO]

Damon Dash and his high-profile relationship with R&B starlet Aaliyah was just in the stages of becoming more when she was tragically killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. Dash was a guest Tuesday on morning talk show The Real and opened up about his former girlfriend’s passing.

Billboard exclusively reported on Dash’s visit to The Real, which covered various topics during the discussion. However, when host Jeannie Mai inquired about a recent comment Dash made regarding Aaliyah, it prompted him to respond in grand detail about that fateful day of her passing.

“She told me she was going to the Bahamas and I was against it, like, ‘Yo, don’t go.’ And then down to the last — we had the Blackberry — down to the last Blackberry that we had, before she went there, she was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like that plane.’ And I was like, ‘Don’t get on it.’ And she was just like, ‘You know, I gotta do it.’ You know, it was a complicated situation, but she had to go do that video.” On returning to the States from the video shoot, Aaliyah and her entourage decided to leave the Abaco Islands a day early. In so doing, they took another, smaller plane than had been originally planned, and wound up crashing shortly after takeoff. “If I was there, I would have made sure that that jet that was supposed to be for her … she would have been on that,” Dash continued. “I wouldn’t have got on that plane, you know what I’m saying? So it probably would have been different. But you know um, everything happens for a reason. You know, and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and you just gotta deal with the cards that life deals you.”

