Diddy Hosts Party At XS Lounge In Atlanta [Photos]

Sean “Diddy” Combs may plan to retire from music after his next album, but he’s always going to be ready to party. Puffy was in Atlanta for the Beyonce contest and hosted a party at XS Lounge in Atlanta.

Also on hand were Diddy’s girlfriend Cassie, Monica, Shannon Brown, Jermaine Dupri and more.

Worth noting, we also see the Notorious B.I.G.’s homie Damion D-Roc Butler and the woman with JD is “Kimmy Maxx.”

Check out images from the festivities below and on the following pages.

PAW_2040

PAW_2083

PAW_1479

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Diddy

