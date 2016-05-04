Jay Z To Tell His Side Of Things On New Album?

In all things, you gotta hear both sides. Word is that Jay Z is working on a new album that will provide his perspective of the story that his wife Beyoncé laid out on her hit Lemonade album.

According to US Weekly, Hova is creating music that will deliver his “version of events surrounding the rough patch” in his marriage to Queen Bey.

“Jay is working on an album telling his side of things,” a “source close to the couple” told US Weekly.

Rumors of the couple being on the brink of divorce have dogged them pretty much since they were married. But Bey’s Lemonade confirmed the issues were real, and that they moved past them and are now stronger than ever. Or, as some speculate, they craftily gave the people what they wanted (drama) and are laughing all the way to the bank.

As for a new Jay Z album, we won’t believe it until he’s rocking a kinky afro (he was not by Bey’s side at the Met Gala), which usually means new Jigga music is in the pipeline.

Also, please call the album Sweet Tea. And, be wary of the BeyHive.

Lastly, you need way more people if you think Jay Z is going to throw Beyoncé under the bus.

Photo: WENN.com