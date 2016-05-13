Listen To This Run The Jewels 3 Snippet Before Killer Mike Takes It Down [VIDEO]

Killer Mike just posted a snippet of the new Run The Jewels 3 album and it sounds as hard as one would expect.

Mike has been hinting at letting fans hear some of the new material that him and producer El-P have been cooking up and he finally delivered.

Even though the clip is very brief, it’s just enough to whet your appetite for the new album that is expected to drop sometime later this year.

Per usual, the album is going to have a heavy drug influence, something that RTJ does not shy away from. As you can hear on the clip, Mike raps about doing a tab of acid on the song. Mike also posted this photo of him and El on Instagram earlier this week.

El-P shared another snippet from the album in March. He also told Pitchfork that the album is halfway done.

The highly-anticipated album comes on the heels of RTJ’s music being featured in a new Black Panther comic online series, as well as another epic show at Coachella where they brought out Nas who called them his favorite group.

Photo: WENN.com