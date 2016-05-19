50 Cent Balls On A Budget In Hilarious Hostelworld Clip [VIDEO]

50 Cent is far from broke, but he’s not as filthy stankin’ rich as he used to be. The Queens rapper makes light of this in a new video for Hostelworld where he shows you how to ball on a budget, when traveling internationally.

It went down in Barcelona, and this send up of MTV Cribs trades in luxury for community.

“All the bling without the sting” is the motto. Poking fun at yourself (and clearly for a check) is clearly better than making fun of someone with a disablity, and having to come out of pocket for it.

Watch 50 Cent give you a tour of the hostel life below. More info on Hostelworld right here.

—

Photo: screen cap