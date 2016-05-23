CLOSE
Home

Future and Drake Perform At Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter’s Sweet 16

Leave a comment

Floyd Mayweather has plenty of money in the bank, and his daughter Iyanna is reaping the rewards. Future and Drake performed at her epic Sweet 16 bash this weekend. 

According to TMZ, Mayweather dropped at least a cool million on the festivities. That included a party at the Mirage Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, where Future and Drake performed—their tour is called Summer Sixteen, so it only makes sense.

Watch footage of the performances that made it onto the Internets below and on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Future #TMT #MoneyYaYaSweetSixteen

A post shared by The Money Team 🌟 Famous J (@iamfamousj) on

Photo: Instagram

Floyd mayweather , Future

1 2 3Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close