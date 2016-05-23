Future and Drake Perform At Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter’s Sweet 16

Floyd Mayweather has plenty of money in the bank, and his daughter Iyanna is reaping the rewards. Future and Drake performed at her epic Sweet 16 bash this weekend.

According to TMZ, Mayweather dropped at least a cool million on the festivities. That included a party at the Mirage Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, where Future and Drake performed—their tour is called Summer Sixteen, so it only makes sense.

Watch footage of the performances that made it onto the Internets below and on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

