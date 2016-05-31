The Notorious B.I.G.’s “I Got A Story To Tell” Has Been Made Into A Short Film [VIDEO]

Looks like The Notorious B.I.G. nor Anthony Mason’s souls will be resting easily anytime soon. A filmmaker has turned the resurrected tale from “I Got A Story To Tell” into a short film.

Directed by Aristotle Torres, Story 2 Tell borrows the storyline from Biggie’s 1997 song “I Got A Story To Tell” and flips into an 8-minute short.

Some of the details from the song were changed but you still get the idea. While the film is shot nicely, it is still a little awkward if not down right foul that Anthony Mason isn’t here to defend his name. But then again, rappers are known to embellish stories so who knows if Biggie really robbed him in real life anyway.

In case you missed it, the victim in Biggie’s story had long been a myth until Fat Joe revealed that it was Mason during an ESPN interview in May. Since then Diddy himself has confirmed the story as well. Fat Joe has since stated that he regrets breaking the news.

In case you were wondering who the girl is in the video, yes, that is Amina Blue of A$AP Ferg “New Level” fame.

