Watch Common Freestyle Some Grown Man Bars From New Album On Sway In The Morning [VIDEO]

Let this video of Common spitting straight fire be your coffee this morning.

G*tdamn!

We’re going to warn you and tell you that you might as well get ready to keep scrolling back to hear what Common says on this five-minute freestyle session on Sway In The Morning. While it wasn’t off the top of the dome, this is still high-quality rapping right here. After being coaxed and nudged by Sway to spit something from his new album, Common delivered like Karl Malone. Grown man business right here folks.

Common goes in over Milkbone’s classic “Keep It Real” instrumental and gives you a Black history and future lesson.

To get more a taste of what Common is offering on the new album, click over to see a short freestyle he posted on his Instagram a couple of weeks ago.

