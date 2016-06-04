A Notorious B.I.G. Statue Is On Its Way To Brooklyn [PHOTOS]

The Notorious B.I.G. continues to be immortalized. The Hip Hop Hall of Fame has started a fundraising campaign to bring a statue honoring the late rapper to his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

Sculptor Tanda Francis designed a six-foot tall sculpture of Biggie’s face that was on display at the Brooklyn Arts Fellowship Gallery in Brooklyn (210 24th St., Brooklyn, NY 11232). The exhibit has ended but the Hip Hop Hall of Fame hopes to move the piece to the streets.

They have put together a GoFundMe page in efforts to raise $35,000 to transport and mount massive structure in heart of Biggie’s Bed Stuy neighborhood.

Per release:

As music fans gather from around the world to witness hip hop history as Sean ‘P-Diddy’ Combs launches his Bad Boy Records ‘Reunion Tour’, the HHHOF + Museum prepares to honor its most prolific rapper Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace whose first album ‘Ready to Die’ the labels first helped establish what would become the Bad Boy Dynasty with a Bronze #BIGGIEMEMORIAL Sculpture that is in its final design stages to be placed in a Brooklyn Park Square in his old neighborhood of Bedford Stuyvesant when it is completed and finally approved by local community leaders and NYC Council. He is considered one of the greatest MCs of all-time, who in a short period of time carried New York City hip-hop music success on his shoulders. ‘This cultural arts attraction will surely be a tourist and economic draw as fans and tourists from around the world come to visit the #BIGGIEMEMORIAL’, stated Chairman JT Thompson, Creator of HHHOF Awards and Museum Project.

