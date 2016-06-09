Jay Z Names Romeo Santos CEO Of Roc Nation Latin

Romeo Santos is kind of like a big deal. Yesterday (June 8), Roc Nation announced that the Bronx born “King of Bachata” has been named the CEO of its new Roc Nation Latin division.

As part of the deal, Santos will be managed by Jay Z along with his current manager Johnny Marines, who has been named President of the new endeavor.

Roc Nation Latin will be a “full service entertainment division” of Roc Nation that plans to develop and cultivate Latin talent.

“With this next step and phase in my career I see a great opportunity to give back all that I have learned during the past few years to new talent,” said Santos via a press statement. “Not only do I idolize Jay Z as an artist but also as a business mogul. Jay Z is a visionary who was able to recognize that in our Latin Culture there is a lot of talent. I am grateful for his trust and that he has seen in me an ally for all Latinos.”

Remember Roc La Familia? Expect this go around to have more lasting power.

“Romeo has had tremendous success as a composer and producer and can spot true talent. This is a tremendous step for Roc Nation,” said Hova via a press statement. “We recognize there is a huge Latin market that is part of global culture. We’re proud and ready to enter a true partnership with an individual that intimately lives and knows that culture.”

Log in another win for the Jigga Man. See more on the flip.

