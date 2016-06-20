Childish Gambino Announces New LP, “Full Album Experience” Concert

Fans of Childish Gambino have been clamoring for more music from the actor and screenwriter, even though it appeared that his return to television signaled a premature end to his music career. All those fears have been pushed aside as the artist born Donald Glover announced a new album along with a listening party session that will give fans a “full album experience.”

Last Friday (June 17), Childish Gambino tweeted a link to the Pharos.Earth app which featured a timer counting backward. When the timer hit zero, an announcement of a three-day festival at California’s Joshua Tree National Park was revealed. Details are still scant, but the festival, which takes place from September 2-4, will feature “new music” and a “full album experience” which can only mean something huge and ambitious for the creative mind of Gambino.

There’s also another timer via the app, which counts down the days before tickets to the epic listening session go on sale. There’s also a possibility that San Diego, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas will have something to do with the upcoming festival as a map shows dots on the cities that can’t be opened just yet. According to the app’s FAQ page, all three days of the shows will feature all-new music from Gambino.

Tickets go on sale on June 24 at 2PM ET. The cost is $99 and includes tickets, all fees, and instructions to reserve a campground at the park. You can download Pharos.Earth here.

