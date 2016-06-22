Zaytoven And Future Have “At Least 100” Unreleased Songs Togeteher

Perhaps two of the most prolific names in Hip-Hop, Zaytoven and Future, have oodles of music together according to the Atlanta-based producer.

In an interview with HotNewHipHop.com, Zaytoven says that he and Future have been very busy in the studio and use every minute they have together to crank out as much music as possible.

“Ever since [Beast Mode], we’ve recorded numerous times,” he said. “Every time we go in the studio, we’re gonna do five, ten songs together. But we got, I know, at least 100 songs.”

Zay had worked with Future early in his career, producing beats for his mixtapes before he blew up with his debut album Pluto. Future would eventually move out to Los Angeles and the distance would take a toll on their communication and working relationship. He tells HNHH that he hadn’t heard from Fewtch for three years but then hit him out of the blue around 2014 asking him to come to the studio. The product of that meeting was the 2015 tape Beast Mode.

Zay reveals that Future has been recording over his beats non-stop since that tape dropped 18 months ago.

Future isn’t the only rapper that Zay has been spotted in the studio with. Fans have been salivating over videos of him and Gucci Mane picking up where they left off as well.

The pending Beast Mode 2 has no release date, but with summer heating up, don’t be surprised if it drops out of nowhere.

Photo: Instagram