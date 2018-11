As promised, Future DJ Esco delivers Project E.T., his collaborative mixtape with Future.

The mixtape is 16 tracks deeps with appearances from Drake, Young Thug, Casey Veggies, 2 Chainz and more. Beats are provided from the likes of Metro Boomin, DJ Mustard, Southside and more, including Esco himself.

Listen to and/or download Project E.T. below, or right here.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired