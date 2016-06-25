DJ Khaled’s Major Key Album To Drop On July 29, Jay Z And Future Track Comes After BET Awards

DJ Khaled has released another morsel of information about his much ballyhooed Major Key album.

DJ Khaled revealed the release date for his new album on Snapchat, obviously. It drops July 29.

In the same snap, Khaled can be seen with Future in a non-disclosed location announcing that he will be dropping the video for his Jay Z and Future song “I Got The Keys” which is expected to be a star-studded affair judging from behind-the-scenes photos that emerged earlier this month.

Future teases us by singing a part of the hook before Khaled interrupts him and tells him to chill.

Let’s hope this song is as dope as it’s being hyped up to be.