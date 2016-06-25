Twitter Responds To Kanye West’s Naked “Famous” Video, Genius Or Tacky?

Kanye West “went there” as they like to say. His video for “Famous” featured wax figurines of the most talked about people in the world right now.

Released exclusively on TIDAL Friday night, the “Famous” video is probably Kanye’s most eye-opening one yet. It’s also the first official music video to drop from The Life Of Pablo, so you know he had to do something special.

The video is inspired by Vincent Desiderio’s 2008 painting Sleep.

Kanye took Vincent Desiderio's "Sleep" & brought it to life with a modern twist.. if that isn't genius idk what is. pic.twitter.com/bSDddfQFNo — RAY MUÑOZ (@raymun0z) June 25, 2016

It featured a combination of real-life and wax figurine bodies depicting West, Kim Kardashian, Ray J, Amber Rose, Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, George Bush, Bill Cosby, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Anna Wintour. None of the bodies ever move or speak, but some of them can be heard breathing, making you guess which ones are real or fake.

The video was premiered at the L.A. Forum and as you could hear during the live stream, it garnered many gasps and laughs.

It did the same on Twitter. While some considered the video genius, other suggested that Kanye seek professional help. Peep some of the reactions.

Photo: Twitter

