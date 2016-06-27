Common Debuts New Album Track “Home” On Soulection Radio

Common‘s longtime friend and producer No I.D. was a guest on Soulection Radio recently and left show with a parting gift. A new track from called “Home.”

At the end of a very informative interview where No I.D. talked about only using analog studio equipment when he produces beats and how difficult it is for producers to get trophies when they win Grammys, the long-tenured music veteran dropped off a new unreleased track from Common‘s upcoming Little Chicago Boy album.

The track “Home,” produced by Karriem Riggins, has Common sounding aggressive and poised as ever. He opens talking about finding the “24 elders” in the book of Revelations and ends the first verse with the self-realization that he is the “rapper-actor-activist” who can “reach into the Black abyss” and show people “what a classic is.” The song is a heat rock and you should listen to it now.

If you want to listen to and enjoy the show, feel free. If you want to skip directly to “Home” click at the 1 hour and 59 minutes mark.

Photo: Def Jam