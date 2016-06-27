Kanye West Just Dropped A 40-Minute Long “Father Stretch My Hands (Part 1)” Remix For You To Trip To

Kanye West literally stretched out and made a 40-minute long remix to “Father Stretch My Hands (Part 1).”

The altered track was made for his creative director Virgil Abloh’s most recent Off-White fashion show in Paris this past weekend.

The track goes back and forth between the original and long runs of ambient noise. Elements from the hook are dropped in here and there making for a soft roller coaster of a listen. Consider this the come down from his shock-seeking “Famous” video that turned heads all weekend after he debuted it on Friday.

If you need something to mellow out to or trip out to, this is for you.

