Kanye West Announces “Famous” NYC Screenings

If you couldn’t make it to the LA Forum, and were in the New York City area last night, you had your chance to watch Kanye West’s new “Famous” video on the (sort of) big screen. Yeezy announced the screenings were going down at various intersections last night (June 27).

Yeezy made the announcement via Twitter, of course. The videos were shown on the sides of buildings at various locations, but the start times were not provided.

It’s a safe bet that Lena Dunham avoided those locations. Check out some clips on the flip.

