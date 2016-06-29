Watch The “Stupid” Drake Skit That Was Cut From His Saturday Night Live Episode [VIDEO]

Drake‘s early-May takeover of Saturday Night Live where he was both musical guest and host has some leftovers. Watch this unaired bit where Drake tries to fit in at Kinko’s.

The skit features the Toronto rapper acting as a new employee starting his first day working at Kinko’s. As with most office environments, it’s key to fit in with the other workers. So, Drake‘s character “Derek” tries his hand at speaking some of the office banter but never quite gets it. When he goes the extra mile and tries to inject his own slang into the office lexicon, he gets called “stupid” and things just go downhill from there.

Photo: Screenshot