Drake has mastered capitalizing on the moment and he is doing it again with a new pop-up store in New York City on Thursday.

Per usual, Drake made the announcement on social media. The shop will be 208 Bowery from Thursday, August 4th through Sunday, August 7th.

This is Drake‘s second pop-up this year, he also had one for the release of Views in April.

Pop-up stores are usually pretty costly, so bring some stacks.