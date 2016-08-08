DJ Khaled’s Major Key Dethrones Drake’s Views For No. 1 Billboard Spot

DJ Khaled‘s epic win streak continues. His new album Major Key is the number one album in the country.

The popular DJ and producer was expected to accomplish the feat but now it has been confirmed. DJ Khaled took to his Instagram page with an emotion and emoji filled post to thank everyone who made it happen.

He writes:

We have the #1 album #MAJOR!! And #1 single #FORFREE FEAT@champagnepapi At the same dam time !!! Good afternoon !!!!!!! Happy Sunday FANLUV WE DID IT !! We !! We the best!! Team work!!! I have tears in my eyes of JOY!! We work so hard !!!!!! We worked very very very hard !!!We never gave up!!! I never stop!! Tell THEY I SAID Hi!!!! And tell them this #MAJORand #FORFREE #1 in the country !!!@wethebestmusic @epicrecords@rocnation @applemusic !!!

This is Khaled’s first number one album. Thanks to streams now being accounted into album sales, Major Key garnered 95,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Aug. 4, writes Billboard. Of that, 59,000 were traditional album sales.

Khaled also took a moment to acknowledge Ms. Lauryn Hill.

