Diddy Executive Producing WWE 2K17 Video Game Soundtrack

Diddy will not lose and will not be counted out. After tackling music, movies, and liquor, the Bad Boy mogul is teaming up with World Wrestling Entertainment and 2K Sports to executive produce the sountrack to the upcoming WWE 2K17 videogame.

Working closely with the McMahon family (watch ya back, Triple H before Diddy steals away Stephanie McMahon from right under ya nose!), Puff will incorporate various music genres into the game’s soundtrack as one would expect since the WWE’s been a business that’s showcased diversity in their wrestlers since its inception.

Check out the track list for the upcoming videogame and let us know if it’s something you’ll be interested in.

Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$ (feat. Rico Love) – “What About The Rest Of Us”

Anderson .Paak – “Come Down”

Andy Black – “We Don’t Have To Dance”

Axwell Λ Ingrosso – “This Time”

Black Sabbath – “Paranoid”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Run”

FIDLAR – “Drone”

French Montana (feat. Kodak Black) – “Lockjaw”

iSHi (feat. French Montana, Wale, & Raekwon) – “We Run”

Diddy, Black Rob & Mark Curry – “Bad Boy For Life”

Travis Barker & Yelawolf – “Out of Control”

Twenty One Pilots – “Ride”

Yellow Claw (feat. Lil Eddie) – “We Made It”

