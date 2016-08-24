Cam’Ron Talks Reconciling With 50 Cent and Nas [VIDEO]

Cam’Ron’s career in Hip-Hop has been a colorful one to say the least. In an interview for ThisIs50.Com the Harlem World representative spoke about getting past his issues with some of NYC’s biggest rappers.

Back in the mid 00’s when 50 Cent was the mad king of Hip-Hop’s game of thrones, he was burning bridges left and right with some of rap’s highest profile rappers including Ja Rule, The Game, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Nas. Not to be outdone, Cam’Ron was setting love boats aflame himself as he was feuding with Hip-Hop heavyweights Jay-Z, Nas, and eventually 50 Cent as well.

Killa spoke on Nas (“I Seen Nas, we was cool. We flew back from Vegas together. We was stupid cool”), 50 (“Our issues was music. Nothing really a big deal”), and Jay-Z (“I haven’t spoken to Jay-Z in years but I don’t have a problem with Jay-Z”).

But the age old adage, “time heals all wounds” has proven to be true as the last few months Hip-Hop has seen not only 50 Cent bury the hatchet with all his former foes (sans Ja Rule. That bridge is over). Cam’Ron seems to have followed suit as he’s also puffed on the peace pipe with his old adversaries as well.

Check the interview yourself and let us know if you think all these beefs caused for the loss of tons of potential great Hip-Hop music.

Photo: Instagram