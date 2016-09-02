Chris Brown Was To Be On Power, Execs Say ‘NOAP’

Chris Brown has some well-documented anger issues that may or may not be behind him. Either way, it may have cost him an opportunity to make a guest appearance on hit drama series Power.

Reports Page Six:

A source close to Brown told us, “50 promised Chris a big role on ‘Power,’ playing a drug dealer. But 50 didn’t consult the network first, and execs were not happy when they found out about it.” The source continued, “The network insisted that Chris’ casting was not going to happen, because of fears about his anger issues. There was a big blowup, and they had to tell Chris he was not going to get the role. The news was delivered to him early Monday. He was livid.” At 3 a.m. on Tuesday, aspiring actress Baylee Curran called police claiming Brown pointed a gun at her after she was admiring a diamond necklace during a party at his home. When police arrived, they were denied entry and told to obtain a search warrant, causing an hours-long standoff at the singer’s home that was covered live by several networks. Brown was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and released on $250,000 bail. But Brown insists he was set up, and his lawyer, Mark Geragos, believes his accuser “fabricated” the gun threat.

50 Cent was one of the first artists to come out and support Brown after the allegations from Curran, whose credibility is shaky at best.

Nevertheless, 50 is reportedly maintaining that Brown will appear on the next season of Power. We would suggest the R&B crooner playing anything BUT a drug dealer, though.

—

Photo: Instagram