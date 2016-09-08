Common ft. Marsha Ambrosius & PJ “Lovestar,” Zack de la Rocha “Digging For Windows,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.8.16

Ladies love Common, and those feelings are reciprocated tenfold in his new song “Lovestar,” featuring Marsha Ambrosius and rising songstress PJ.

Common first premiered the track, which samples Mtume’s “You Me and He,” at this year’s Essence Music Festival. Don’t be surprised if this lush number gets your bodies swaying and feet two-stepping. It’s just that smooth.

It’s unclear if “Lovestar” is a freebie release or the first inkling of a new Common album. Stream the tune below in Wired Tracks.

