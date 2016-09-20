Drake Says He’s Finished “Six, Maybe Seven New Songs” On Summer Sixteen Tour [VIDEO]

Drake is looking to continue his reign of dominance. The OVO head honcho says that he’s completed a handful of songs while out on his Summer Sixteen tour, but doesn’t know what to do with them yet.

With VIEWS already sitting at triple platinum, you’d think that Drake would pump his breaks for a minute. Nope.

In addition to rumors about a collaboration album with Gucci Mane, and another with Kanye West in the works, Drake is telling fans that he has several songs finished, but isn’t sure where they will end up.

In a fan captured video from his Tacoma, Wash. tour stop, Drake can be heard saying:

“I’ve been on this tour, I’m recording new music. I’m about six, maybe seven new songs in. Just getting warmed up. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, I don’t know what it’s going to be, but what I do know is I can’t wait to come back to the mother f*cking Tacoma Dome and perform all that sh*t for y’all.”

Watch the clip below.

Photo: WENN.com