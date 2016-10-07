Young Dolph & 2 Chainz “What Yo Life Like,” Emilio Rojas “I Hate Donald Trump” & More | Daily Visuals 10.6.16

It’s TBT so it’s only right that at least one rapper use his visuals to show what life was like for him back in the day.

For his 2 Chainz featured visuals to “What Yo Life Like,” Young Dolph apparently gives viewers some insight into what his life was like growing up as a child watching his parental influence abuse drugs and alcohol and even shake him down when he got home. Outside was actually safer than it was inside.

Emilio Rojas uses his airtime to echo what most non-White Americans have been saying and in his clip to “I Hate Donald Trump” uses some fools in Donald Trump masks act as disgusting and idiotic as the real Trump would if cameras weren’t always on him.

Check out the rest of today’s visuals which include work from K Camp, J Cannon, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH & 2 CHAINZ – “WHAT YO LIFE LIKE”

EMILIO ROJAS – “I HATE DONALD TRUMP”

K CAMP – “LYRIC AVE”

FLOSSTRADAMUS FT. POST MALONE & KEY! – “CAME UP”

J CANNON – “SUMMERS OFF”

CORREY C FT. COZZ – “HEARD THAT”