Kid Cudi is currently in rehab for depression and suicidal urges. However, as he promised, he’s still promoting his new album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin, and drops the video for “Frequency.”

The trippy visual, which he directed himself, finds Cudi performing in a forest, kicking it in a bed with a couple of women and other similar fantasy scenes.

Watch the video for “Frequency” below.

