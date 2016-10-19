Jim Jones Shades Cam’ron In Dave East’s Instagram Comments, Killa Returns Fire

Jim Jones shaded Cam’ron and maybe Dave East in the latter’s Instagram comments today. However, Killa Cam was playing no games, returning extreme petty fire in kind.

Dave East simply posted a photo of him and Cam on stage together performing. The caption read: “When @mr_camron Pass That Torch Its No Better Feeling #HarlemForever SPORTS DRUGS & ENTERTAINMENT”

Fair enough, but the Jim Jones, who has had an icey relationship with Cam for years, hopped in to deliver some fresh shade, writing “tell him make u dip set lol.”

Cam wasn’t laughing, though. “nah, I’m good JOMO,” he wrote, @’ing Jones. “U ca’t be getting no money.. U always watching me.”

Oh, Cam’t kept going, too (see below). He went so far as mentioning Max B and suggesting Dave East curve Jones.

Dave East is probably trying his best to act like Switzerland right now—neutral party, bruh. And y’all were wondering why a proper Dipset reunion is still a pipe dream?

