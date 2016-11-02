Gucci Mane ft. Young Thug “I Told You,” Metro Boomin “Forever Young,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.2.16

It’s been all systems go for Gucci Mane since he was released from prison. In fact, The Return Of East Atlanta Santa, his third studio album since becoming a free man, will hit retailers on December 16.

It’s unclear if Guwop’s latest track “I Told You,” featuring Young Thug, will appear on the project. However, fans can stream it guilt-free in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

