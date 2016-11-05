Why Haven’t You Watched Common’s “Black America Again” Video Yet? [VIDEO]

Common just dropped a video for the title track to his new album featuring Stevie Wonder. It’s not even at 30,000 views as of Saturday [Nov. 5] morning.

C’mon now Hip-Hop. Can we please support our veteran MCs out here with some real ish to say? Common just dropped his 11th studio album, Black America Again, on Friday and he released the video for the title track on the same day.

But for some reason, it’s not even at 30,000 views yet. The 20-minute clip is a short film directed by Ava DuVernay of Selma and 13th fame. It’s not your conventional rap video where the artist is seen performing and reciting the words the entire time. Instead, the video stays in line with the song title and forces the viewer to actually look at Black America and see Black America.

Yes, it’s true that we live in a ADHD society where we want things fast, and it may take a minute [or 10] to get into this clip. But, please believe the watch is well worth it. If you can’t find yourself sitting down for 20 minutes, we’ll do you a solid and bring you right to the part where Common starts rapping right here. But if you want to sit down and enjoy, check out the entire clip below.

Photo: Screenshot