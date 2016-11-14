Big Sean Announces New Twenty88 Album

Big Sean has revealed that he and Jhene Aiko have a new Twenty88 album on the way.

The 2016 Alexander O’Neal and Cherelle are coming back with a new album. Sean and Aiko surprised listeners with just how enjoyable Twenty88 was this past April. Now the duo are set to do it again in 2017. Big Sean broke the news on Twitter over the weekend.

Thank you the next @twenty88 album is coming next year. We gon get our solo's off too though! #Dons #Soulmates #88 https://t.co/bXNP2VxAbd — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 12, 2016

The duo created one of the better albums of the year, and was actually one of the first albums to set off the TIDAL vs Apple Music streaming wars. Twenty88 was a TIDAL exclusive before becoming available on other platforms.

With their perfect chemistry in the booth and numerous photos of them cozying up in public, rumors began swirling that the Sean and Aiko were romantically involved. Neither confirmed or denied the rumors, but just kept having fun with them. With new music on the way, we’re sure the rumors will only intensify.

Sean didn’t offer any real details on the album, only telling fans to stay patient and they he would not let them down. Oh, he says that they are both dropping solo albums next year too.