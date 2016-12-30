Lil Wayne Visits New Orleans Children’s Hospital For Christmas

Lil Wayne brought some good vibes to those in need over the Christmas holiday. The superstar rapper went back home to New Orleans and visited a Children’s hospital.

Children’s lives matter to Lil Wayne. Photos have surfaced of Wayne paying a visit to a New Orleans children’s hospital where he spent some time with the patients and staff.

It was a genuine visit as there were no news cameras or crew around.

A rep for Wayne confirmed the visit to XXL saying:

“Wayne visited Children’s Hospital of New Orleans the day after Christmas while he was at home for the holidays. The purpose of the visit wasn’t for any special reason or for publicity. He just had it on his heart to visit these kids in hopes to brighten up their holiday a little more.”

One the children he visited was a young boy named Kiron who was shot in the back earlier this month and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Photo: Instagram