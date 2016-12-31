Freddie Gibbs Returns With Verse On The Avalanches “Bad Day” [STREAM]

Listen to the first Freddie Gibbs verse to be released since his recent sexual assault acquittal.

Rightfully so, Gibbs has been laying low since he got back home from Europe after being acquitted of sexual assault charges in September. Prior to the acquittal, he had been sitting in jails in France and Belgium since his arrest in June.

Fans have been waiting to hear from Gibbs since he got back and now they have something to enjoy. Gibbs appears on a new song from Australian electronic group The Avalanches titled “Bad Day.” He starts off rapping some lyrics from Biggie’s “Juicy” but then goes into his story from there.

Check it out below.