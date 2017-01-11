Whoopi Goldberg Calls Kanye West “Idiot Boy!”

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t have any hairs on her tongue and on Tuesday’s episode (Jan. 10) of The View she licked off a few shots aimed directly at Kanye West.

Bringing up how Kanye boasted about not voting in last November’s Presidential election, Whoopi said “I would like [Kim Kardashian] to say to him, ‘Listen, don’t ever think that saying you didn’t vote is a good idea.” The Ghost actress continued to berate Yeezy’s actions, stating “I don’t care who you would have voted for… because people died for your right to not vote, you idiot boy. You foolish boy! Idiot boy!”

While we get why Whoopi is angry, the man did say that he would’ve voted for Trump had he indeed voted. So it would’ve still been an L for the culture.

In Kanye’s defense, he was going through a mental breakdown though he did meet with the controversial president-elect during his road to recovery.

While we’re not sure if Kanye’s going to respond to Goldberg’s criticism of his actions, we do know that it’s not going to get as many headlines as Trump’s alleged love of water sports.

