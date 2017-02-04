Notorious B.I.G & Faith Evans Duet Album On The Way

After years of talk about a Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans (not Faith Hill) duet album, The King And I, it seems like the project is finally going to see the light of day.

No word on how many tracks Faith’s new boo, Stevie J is going to produce but it will feature its fair share of guest appearances.

Scheduled for a May 19 release, The King And I will be 25 cuts deep and bolster features Big’s old earth, Mama Wallace, Busta Rhymes, Bad Boy alumni, The LOX, 112, Lil Kim, and Lil Cease, and a collaboration that should’ve happened when Big was alive and eating on the New York throne, Snoop Doggy Dogg.

Check out the tracklist below and pray like Pastor Ma$e in the 00’s that this album doesn’t become the letdown that was the Biggie Duets album.

You can pre-order it right here.

1. “A Billion”

2. “Legacy”

3. “Beautiful (Interlude)”

4. “Can’t Get Enough”

5. “Don’t Test Me”

6. “Big / Faye (Interlude)” (Feat. Jamal Woolard)

7. “Tryna Get By”

8. “The Reason”

9. “I Don’t Want It” (Feat. Lil’ Cease)

10. “I Got Married (Interlude)” (Feat. Mama Wallace)

11. “Wife Commandments”

12. “We Just Clicked (Interlude)” (Feat. Mama Wallace)

13. “A Little Romance”

14. “The Baddest (Interlude)”

15. “Fool for You”

16. “Crazy (Interlude)” (Feat. 112 & Mama Wallace)

17. “Got Me Twisted”

18. “When We Party” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

19. “Somebody Knows” (Feat. Busta Rhymes)

20. “Take Me There” (Feat. Sheek Louch & Styles P )

21. “One in the Same”

22. “I Wish (Interlude)” (Feat. Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere)

23. “Lovin You for Life” (Feat. Lil’ Kim)

24. “NYC” (Feat. Jadakiss)

25. “It Was Worth It”

Photo: AP Photo