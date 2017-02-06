50 Cent Blocks His Own Son On Instagram

As petty as 50 Cent can be we’re surprised he doesn’t have a role under Trump’s new presidency as an advisor or something.

According to Bossip, his strained relationship with his son and his baby mother reached new heights when the controversial Queens rapper decided to block his son, Marquise, on Instagram. This after his baby mama, Shaniqua Tompkins, went to a judge to get some extra child support to pay for the kid’s education, amongst other things.

King petty took to his IG page to pose a countdown clock which showed how many days were left until he was off the child support hook with a caption saying, “Man real life is gonna start Sooners then you think. Sad part is I wish you well, good #Shanquagetsajob.”

His son responded to the trolling attempt.

50 wasn’t feeling his son’s response and decided to do what most people do to unwanted trolls, blocked him.

In response to Marquise’s post, 50 decided to go the extra petty mile and posted a picture of his “adopted” son, Davian, and wished him a happy birthday.

Stay tuned because chances are this isn’t the last you’ll hear about this situation.