Waka Flocka Disses Gucci Mane With New Track “Was My Dawg” [VIDEO]

Waka Flocka has some harsh words for his former mentor Gucci Mane.

The rap world has been holding their breath waiting for a Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka reunion. But looks like they won’t be exhaling any time soon.

As Gucci Mane has attempted to mend the relationships he broke back in 2013 when he went on his epic Twitter rant and later landed in jail, his bond with Waka Flocka appears to still be tattered if not dismantled altogether.

Flocka has repeatedly told fans and media that he and Gucci still aren’t cool even though he’s out of jail and changing his life for the better. An interview on BBC earlier this week reiterated that stance and this new diss track that has surfaced seems to put a stamp on it.

On “Was My Dawg” Waka levies a number of violent threats at Gucci that we hope do not come to life. Especially seeing as how Waka says they haven’t been friends since his best friend and fellow Brick Squad affiliate Slim Dunkin was killed in 2011.

This diss comes the same week we saw Jim Jones put his feelings aside to do business with former rival Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Will we ever see Waka do the same with Gucci?

Photo: Screenshot