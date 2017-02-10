Drake Is A Week Away From Finishing More Life Playlist

Drake says that he about a week away from completing his much-anticipated More Life playlist/album that is set to drop on Apple Music.

Drake made the announcement at the Leeds, England stop in his Boy Meets World tour.

“I’m excited because I’m about like a week and a half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called More Life,” he says in a fan captured video. “So you know what that means right? All that means is, I get to drop a new project, and at some point I get to come back and be with my people in Leeds one more motherf*cking time.”

The playlist was originally set to drop last December, then it was pushed back to “early 2017.” Drake did not explicitly state when More Life would drop, but he did hint at a show in Amsterdam that it would be out by Feb. 28.

Tonight at his #BoyMeetsWorldTour show in Leeds, Drake said he's about 1 and a half to 2 weeks away from finishing #MoreLife. pic.twitter.com/eritJQcYWY — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 10, 2017

Photo: Instagram