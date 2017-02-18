Big Sean Clears Up Rumors Of Being Slapped At Album Signing In NYC [VIDEO]

Earlier today word began spreading that Big Sean was slapped at his album signing in Queens.

Video surfaced of a man being detained by police after he allegedly slapped Big Sean. There was no footage of the man actually making a connection, but you know how the internet works.

Right as people started making jokes about Big Sean being slapped by a fan, the Detroit-rapper felt it was necessary to clear up the rumors. He says the man, who was recently released from a mental hospital “tried” to slap him, but did not.

Perhaps people should follow the advice Sean gave on his song “No More Interviews” and stop believing everything you see on the internet.