Lauryn Hill Becomes A Grandmother, Oldest Son Zion Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTO]

Looks like Lauryn Hill is a grandmother. Her 19-year old son Zion became a father over the weekend.

If you want to be reminded of how old you really are, Hill released her motherhood anthem “Zion” to honor her first-born way back in 1998. Now, Zion is honoring his own first-born.

Zion Marley posted a photo of himself holding his new infant son, Zephaniah. His father Rohan reposted it.

JAH RASTAFARI MORNING " In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.#ZEPHANIAH 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/DF6d4ftFU9 — ROHAN MARLEY (@Romarley) February 19, 2017

In addition to Zion, Hill and Marley have five other children together: Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua. Hill had her sixth child, Micah, in 2011.

Photo: Twitter