Lauryn Hill Becomes A Grandmother, Oldest Son Zion Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTO]

Looks like Lauryn Hill is a grandmother. Her 19-year old son Zion became a father over the weekend.
If you want to be reminded of how old you really are, Hill released her motherhood anthem “Zion” to honor her first-born way back in 1998. Now, Zion is honoring his own first-born.
Zion Marley posted a photo of himself holding his new infant son, Zephaniah. His father Rohan reposted it.
In addition to Zion, Hill and Marley have five other children together: Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua. Hill had her sixth child, Micah, in 2011.
Photo: Twitter
