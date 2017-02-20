CLOSE
Lauryn Hill Becomes A Grandmother, Oldest Son Zion Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTO]

Looks like Lauryn Hill is a grandmother. Her 19-year old son Zion became a father over the weekend.

If you want to be reminded of how old you really are, Hill released her motherhood anthem “Zion” to honor her first-born way back in 1998. Now, Zion is honoring his own first-born.

Zion Marley posted a photo of himself holding his new infant son, Zephaniah. His father Rohan reposted it.

In addition to Zion, Hill and Marley have five other children together: Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua. Hill had her sixth child, Micah, in 2011.

