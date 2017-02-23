Kanye West To Create DONDA Branded Cosmetics

Kanye West sells music, apparel, sneakers, and soon enough, cosmetics. Yeezy is going to be selling DONDA branded makeup, sooner than later.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye’s filed legal docs declaring his intention to produce DONDA brand makeup, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics. Donda, of course, is Kanye’s beloved mom who passed away in 2007.

He’ll be up against some stiff family competition. Kylie’s cosmetics sell out within minutes … some resell on eBay for 10 times the retail value.

Kanye’s application to snag the DONDA cosmetics line is currently being processed.

He’s made it clear … Kanye wants to be the new Martha Stewart, creating a lifestyle brand that includes credit cards, cars, wallpaper screens, furnishings, video games, amusement parks, hotels, fitness centers and healthy fast food.