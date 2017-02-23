Beyonce Drops Out Of Coachella, Will Headline In 2018

Due to her pregnancy, Beyonce is dropping out of Coachella and will no longer be headlining the festival.

AP reports:

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the pop star had to pull out of the famed festival under doctor’s orders. “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.” It was not clear who will perform in her absence. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23. Beyonce was originally set to perform April 15 and 22. It would have marked her first time she performed at the festival, and she would have been the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

Beyonce caused a stir when she revealed that she was pregnant with twins earlier this month. Right after people congratulated her, attention shifted to the status of her Coachella show. There looked to be some hope for the show after she performed at the 2017 Grammys. But, that is a controlled, indoor environment. Coachella is in the desert. Bey’s performance would have been her first appearance at the festival since she joined her sister Solange on stage.

No word on if #Beyhive members who put their house up for tickets will be getting a refund. At least Gucci Mane is still there.

Photo: Instagram