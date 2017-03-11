Drake Says He’s Finishing More Life Right Now [VIDEO]

Drake knows that his fans have been waiting for his More Life album/playlist for months. He says he’s almost finished.

Drake has mastered the art of share morsels of information about new music. The latest crumb he’s throwing to his fans is a promise that he’s finishing up his highly-anticipated More Life album/playlist right this very moment.

In a fan captured video, Drizzy can be seen on stage in Hamburg, Germany giving fans another update about the project.

“I know it’s taken me awhile,” he says. “But I’m going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life shit so I can give it to you as soon as possible. So I hope you’re ready to enjoy some new music.”

This latest tidbit of information comes one week after Drake posted and deleted a note inferring the album would be dropping on March 4. Which came one month after he said it was a week away from being finished.

Photo: WENN.com