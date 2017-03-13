Watch Drake And Nicki Minaj Reunite On Stage In Paris [VIDEO]

Drake brought out his Young Money collaborator and friend Nicki Minaj on stage in Paris for the latest stop on his Boy Meets World tour.

After taking pictures together and then recording songs with each other again, Drake and Nicki Minaj made their first public reappearance in Paris this past weekend.

Drizzy brought out Minaj to perform their newest song “No Frauds.” After that, she went on to perform “Truffle Butter” and “Only” from The Pinkprint album.

While on stage Nicki took a few moments to talk to the surprised crowd and make some very direct statements without saying names.

“[Drake] means the world to me, and I want you guys to know that,” she said. “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf*cking way…You are important, and if a n*gga don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f*ck out your motherf*ckin’ life.”

Check out videos of the performances below.

Drake brought out Nicki Minaj in Paris tonight. pic.twitter.com/0wSSHsZqo7 — DistinctHype (@DistinctHype) March 12, 2017

1 2 3 4Next page »