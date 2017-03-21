Chance The Rapper Reaches Agreement In Child Support Case

Chance The Rapper has been dogged for weeks over the developments surrounding his child support case, even striking back at a hit piece by the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this month. According to reports, the rapper born Chancellor Bennett and his toddler daughter’s mom, Kirsten Corley, have reached an agreement in Chicago courts on Monday (March 20).

The Sun-Times reports:

Lawyers for both sides were effusive in their praise for how Chance and the mother, Kirsten Corley, came to an agreement.

Enrico Mirabelli, Corley’s attorney, said the couple “put their child first.”

“Really, that’s the way it should be done,” Mirabelli said. “And when you settle between yourselves, you leave nothing to chance.”

Tanya Stanish, one of Chance’s attorneys, said: “The parties have reached a full agreement. The case is concluded. I’m going to give major credit to Chance and Kirsten for working together to reach a deal that’s fair for their daughter, fair for them both.”